Turkish Media on Bulgaria's Snap Elections

Corruption, social inequality, xenophobia and hatred of foreigners on the one hand and, on the other hand, pressure, rudeness and obstacles against Turks with dual citizenship who wanted to go to Bulgaria in order to vote there, wrote the online edition Haberler and added that there was tension, discontent and scandals due to the insufficient number of voting sections in Turkey.

A policy of obstacles and obstruction, commented Hürriyet on the reduction of the number of voting sections for voters in Turkey from 141 in the past to 35 now.

“The most difficult vote for Bulgarian Turks,” read the headline of Doğan agency, stating that several names were erased from the lists on purpose in order to prevent these people from voting.

“DPS lost its monopoly on the votes of Turks,” read another Doğan headline, which writes that, for the first time, DPS drops from being a significant political force from third place to fourth according to unofficial results.

The Anadolu State Agency points out the requirement for a Cyrillic alphabet as the reason for the discontent and the long queues.

“CEC’s order, which came at the last minute, for filling in the declarations in Cyrillic is the main reason for the long queues, the discount and people fainting while waiting to vote,” reported Dunya.

The headline itself read: “The Incredible Trick with the Cyrillic Alphabet”.

Milliyet newspaper notes that DPS’ rival – DOST has not crossed the 4% threshold and remains out of Parliament according to unofficial results.

It is being claimed that a lot of obstacles were placed in the way of the coalition which runs in elections for the first time, added Milliyet.

