Trump Hands Merkel USD 375 B Bill

President Donald Trump has handed German Chancellor Angela Merkel a bill for USD 375 B owed by Germany to NATO, reported Sunday Times, cited by TASS.

A minister in the government told the newspaper that, at the recent meeting between the two leaders in the White House, Merkel was strongly surprised to learn that Germany owes this amount to the alliance for the guarantees it gives for Germany’s security.

Trump insists that every NATO member-state fulfil its obligation and set aside at least 2% of GDP for defence.

If Germany fulfils this requirement now, it will spend more than Russia for military purposes.

At present, Germany allocates 1.2% of GDP for defence, or EUR 37 B. At 2% of GDP, defence expenses will exceed EUR 60 B.

 

