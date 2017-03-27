With Snap Elections Over, It Is President Radev's Move

At nearly 100% of processed protocols from voting sections, five political parties will enter the 44th Parliament, while GEB is again the leading political force.

After the Central Election Commission (CEC) announces the official results of the snap elections for parliamentary deputies, the deadline for which is March 30, it is President Rumen Radev’s move.

Before he hands the first exploratory mandate for the forming of a government, a new Parliament must be constituted and there must be consultations at the Presidency with the formations represented in Parliament.

For now, it is expected that GERB will hold talks with other parties on the governing coalition. During the election campaign, BSP and DPS were described as impossible partners.

After the end of the elections, BSP announced that they will not participate in a government of Boyko Borisov, but they will try to form their own cabinet if GERB does not succeed.

On Monday, Volya’s leader Veselin Mareshki demanded ministerial posts.

President Radev can wait for GERB’s consultations or he can invite formations represented in Parliament to a meeting at the Presidency in order to agree on a date for the constituting of a new Parliament.

Also, after CEC announces the official results, the head of state can sign a decree on the first meeting of the 44th Parliament and, only after that, start consultations with parties on the handing of exploratory mandates for the forming of a government.

The Constitution does not set a deadline for Rumen Radev to hand the first mandate to GERB. The candidate for PM nominated by the parliamentary group of Borisov’s party, however, must return the mandate either fulfilled or unfulfilled within seven days after receiving it.

Should the exploratory mandate be returned unfulfilled, the candidate for PM of BSP will receive the second mandate. The deadline for executing it or returning it is seven days as well.

If the second mandate is also unsuccessful, the president may hand a third one to a political force of his choice.