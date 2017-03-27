Only One Party Out of Parliament To Receive Subsidy After Snap Elections

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 27, 2017, Monday // 14:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Only One Party Out of Parliament To Receive Subsidy After Snap Elections BGNES

Only one of the parties which do not enter Parliament – Vazrazhdane (Revival) has a result of over 1% (1.08%) and will receive a party subsidy according to data of the Central Election Commission at 98.50% processed protocols.

All the rest which received subsidies until now participate in coalitions and will have to part with real estate provided for them by the state as well.

Coalitions have the right to a subsidy and real estate only if they enter Parliament. The list of losers includes SDS, DSB and DBG, which were part of the Reformist Bloc, and ABV which were in Parliament.

Movement 21 and Glas Naroden had more than 1% in the last elections but now they are part of coalitions.

The chairman of Vazrazhdane is the municipal councillor in Varna and director of the regional History Museum in Dobrich Kostadin Kostadinov.

He was Deputy Chairman of VMRO.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kostadin Kostadinov, Vazrazhdane, subsidy, real estate, Glas Naroden, Movement 21, ABV, Reformist Bloc
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria