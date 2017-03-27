Only One Party Out of Parliament To Receive Subsidy After Snap Elections

Only one of the parties which do not enter Parliament – Vazrazhdane (Revival) has a result of over 1% (1.08%) and will receive a party subsidy according to data of the Central Election Commission at 98.50% processed protocols.

All the rest which received subsidies until now participate in coalitions and will have to part with real estate provided for them by the state as well.

Coalitions have the right to a subsidy and real estate only if they enter Parliament. The list of losers includes SDS, DSB and DBG, which were part of the Reformist Bloc, and ABV which were in Parliament.

Movement 21 and Glas Naroden had more than 1% in the last elections but now they are part of coalitions.

The chairman of Vazrazhdane is the municipal councillor in Varna and director of the regional History Museum in Dobrich Kostadin Kostadinov.

He was Deputy Chairman of VMRO.