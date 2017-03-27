Mareshki To Supprot Cabinet Only In Return for Ministerial Posts

Volya’s leader Veselin Mareshki has stated at a special press conference on Monday that he would not simply support a government but he would participate in such a government with ministerial positions.

Mareshki underlined that he would not play the role of the Patriotic Front in the last Parliament when the party supported the government but did not participate in the cabinet with personalities.

The arguments of the Varna businessman were that he wants to take responsibility for his actions.

“We either enter and take part or we will be the corrective, the spotlight which will illuminate whether others who had different promises continue to keep these.”

According to Mareshki, the party would hold negotiations on the future cabinet only if an agreement is reached that its two priorities will be adhered to – a stable and strong government and measures against the demographic crisis.

When asked which ministry would satisfy him, Mareshki answered – the PM’s one.

Mareshki said that he has always participated in races in his life that he knows he will win.

“Everyone knows that, sooner or later, I will be number 1,” stated Mareshki and added that the results from these elections are merely the first step in the direction of this aim. And this is merely the first step because it is very important who is counting the votes.

Mareshki said that the lawyers of the party are drafting an appeal against the future decision of CEC via which the official results of the vote on Sunday will be announced.

The reason is that they have doubts that about 100,000 ballots for Volya have been annulled after having been cast