Le Pen: EU Will Die, Globalists Will Be Defeated
BGNES
The candidate for president of France Marine Le Pen has stated that the European Union will die and that globalists will be defeated.
At an election meeting in Lille, she accused her rivals in the elections – Emmanuel Macron and François Fillon of betrayal because of their political platforms in support of the EU and market economy.
The presidential elections in France will set the beginning of the next phase of the global rebellion of people after Brexit and the victory of Donald Trump in the USA, predicted Le Pen.
