GERB - 32.66%, BSP - 27.19% at 99.98% Processed Protocols

The Central Election commission published at 12:45 hrs on March 27 the results from 99.98% of protocols from section electoral commissions processed by regional electoral commissions.

According to CEC, parties, coalitions and independent candidates have the following results:

GERB – 32.66%

BSP – 27.19%

United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka, VMRO – 8.99%

DPS – 9.07%

Volya – 4.15%

The rest of the participants have results lower than the required 4% threshold.