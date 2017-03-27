GERB - 32.66%, BSP - 27.19% at 99.98% Processed Protocols

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 27, 2017, Monday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: GERB - 32.66%, BSP - 27.19% at 99.98% Processed Protocols BGNES

The Central Election commission published at 12:45 hrs on March 27 the results from 99.98% of protocols from section electoral commissions processed by regional electoral commissions.

According to CEC, parties, coalitions and independent candidates have the following results:

GERB – 32.66%

BSP – 27.19%

United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka, VMRO – 8.99%

DPS – 9.07%

Volya – 4.15%

The rest of the participants have results lower than the required 4% threshold.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snap elections, CEC, GERB, BSP, DPS, United Patriots, Volya
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria