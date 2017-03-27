GERB - 32.66%, BSP - 27.19% at 99.98% Processed Protocols
BGNES
The Central Election commission published at 12:45 hrs on March 27 the results from 99.98% of protocols from section electoral commissions processed by regional electoral commissions.
According to CEC, parties, coalitions and independent candidates have the following results:
GERB – 32.66%
BSP – 27.19%
United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka, VMRO – 8.99%
DPS – 9.07%
Volya – 4.15%
The rest of the participants have results lower than the required 4% threshold.
