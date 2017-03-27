Radan Kanev Resigns As Leader of New Republic

Bulgaria: Radan Kanev Resigns As Leader of New Republic BGNES

Radan Kanev has resigned as leader of the coalition New Republic. He will do the same as leader of Democrats for Strong Bulgaria (DSB) later on Monday afternoon.

The politician stated that he is resigning not only because of New Republic’s weak result but also so that the right-wing may get united in the near future. Kanev pointed out that he considers himself to be an obstacle to such unification.

The leader of New Republic stated that he regrets the fact that they did not unite with Yes, Bulgaria because, if this had been the case, their result would have been much better even than the mathematical sum of the result which the two formations received in the elections.

Kanev believes that the next government will have political comfort but he is sceptical about them passing radical reforms.

 

