Albania Makes Public State Security Files From Hoxha's Regime

Albania’s government has made public the files of the sinister Directorate of State Security Sigurimi from the time ofthe communist dictator Enver Hoxha, reported BGNES.

There are millions of documents collected in tens of thousands of files of people persecuted by the regime.

During the rule of Hoxha, over 100,000 people were arrested and thrown into camps.

Official data points to over 100,000 political prisoners and 6,000 people killed. The authorities in Tirana are making public Sigurimi’s files 25 years after the fall of the communist regime.

“This evil has to be uprooted from Albanian society. This is how appendicitis is removed. This is a severe but beneficial surgical intervention,” stated Albanian writer Ismail Kadare.

The Albanian dictator Enver Hoxha ruled Albania from 1945 until his death in 1985 and turned the country in the most isolated country in the world.