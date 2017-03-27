CEC: GERB Wins 21 Regions, BSP - 6, DPS - 3
The Central Elections Commission has announced the results from the elections according to regions with processed protocols on the spot at nearly 100%, reported BGNES.
BSP won in six regions – Vidin, Veliko Tarnovo, Dobrich, Montana, Pleven, Yambol.
DPS won in Targovishte, Razgrad and Kardzhali.
GERB won in the remaining 21 regions.
Abroad, at 100% processed protocols, GERB won 24.45%, DOST – 17.49%, BSP – 12.54%, DPS – 12.05%, the Greens – 10.19%, the United Patriots – 7.11%.
