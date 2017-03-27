Amnesty International: 1/3 of Jailed Journalists Are Held in Turkey

The international non-governmental organisation Amnesty International has called on Turkey’s government to stop its repressions against the media and to release jailed journalists in the country, reported Voice of America, cited by Focus agency.

“At the moment, Turkey is jailing more journalists than any other country. One-third of all jailed journalists in the world are being held in Turkey,” stated an announcement by the organisation.

“These repressions must end. Journalists must be allowed to do their job because journalism is not a crime,” added Amnesty International.

 

