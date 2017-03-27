GERB - 32.64%, BSP - 27.12% with 98.50% Processed Protocols

The Central Election commission published data at 10:00 hrs on March 27 with 98.50% of the protocols of section electoral commissions having been processed by regional electoral commissions.

According to CEC data, parties, coalitions and independent candidates have the following results:

GERB – 32.64%

BSP – 27.12%

United Patriots – NFSB, Ataka, VMRO - 9.06%

DPS – 9.04%

Volya – 4.15%

The rest of the participants have results lower than the 4% threshold.

