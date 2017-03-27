Prosecutor's Office Initiates 91 Pre-trial Proceedings for Violations of Voting Rights

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 27, 2017, Monday // 10:47| Views: | Comments: 0
91 pre-trial proceedings for violations of the voting rights of citizens have been initiated in the country during the snap elections for the 44th Parliament, announced the Prosecutor’s Office.

The greatest number of pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia and Varna.

Nine signals have been submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the National Audit Office. Nearly 800 files have been created.

