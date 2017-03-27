MIHALKOVO: the Only Company For Naturally Aerated Water in Bulgaria

Mihalkovo" AD is one of the oldest manufacturers of bottled mineral water in Bulgaria - already 61 years production and bottled favorite of generations of Bulgarians naturally aerated water "Mihalkovo" which springs from 70 m depth with a temperature of 24 ° C.

The water Mihalkovo springs from the heart of the Rhodope Mountains, 2 km east of the village of Mihalkovo and has almost 80 years long tradition.

There are only three mineral springs in the world, whose water is close in composition, taste and qualities to this in Mihalkovo: Vichy France, Borjomi in Georgia and Fahingen in Germany.

Flowing out of the surface, mineral water "Mihalkovo" passes through various rocks, soils and minerals and absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2) in a natural way.

The unique mix of diverse and useful health essential components such as minerals and microelements, combined with the natural content of carbon dioxide determines the high healing efficiency of the water and make it an indispensable companion in the struggle against the negatives of modern life.

Water Mihalkovo helps to restore the salt balance in the body and acts extremely beneficial for  treatment of chronic diseases - digestive tract, abnormal metabolism, renal and urologic, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal system, chronic intoxication with heavy metals of professional and environmentally and household character.

The high a purity of natural water Mihalkovo, the unique flavor and its rare combination of various minerals plus natural carbon dioxide make the water suitable for the best wines and the finest dishes.

Following the global trends in consumer demand company continuously expands its portfolio and complements its product range. Except  the naturally carbonated water company also make:

Spring water "Mihalkovo" - with very low mineralization suitable for everyday use by the whole family in different PET packages, glass and ecological carton Bag-in-box of 10, 14 and 15 liters;

Flavored naturally carbonated water;

Low-calorie soft drinks "VITU" with spring water "Mihalkovo."

MIHALKOVO brand is strengthened with perseverance and proven quality products that are certified to ISO 9001: 2008 and International Food Standarts (IFS)

