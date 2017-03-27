Results on the Votes Abroad: GERB – 24.50%, DOST – 17.38

Bulgaria: Results on the Votes Abroad: GERB – 24.50%, DOST – 17.38 EPA/BGNES

GERB shows a result of 24.50% of the votes of Bulgarians outside the country.

The second position is for DOST – 17.38%, followed by the BSP – 12.76%, The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 11.98%.

Yes, Bulgaria receives the support of 10.04% of Bulgarian nationals abroad, while the result of the United Patriots is 7.18%.

These are the figures from 98.65 percent of section protocols from the vote abroad.

Tags: GERB, DOST, DPS, BSP, yes, Bulgaria, United Patriots
