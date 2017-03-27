Veselin Mareshki, Volya: First We Will Have Talks with United Patriots

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 27, 2017, Monday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Veselin Mareshki, Volya: First We Will Have Talks with United Patriots EPA/BGNES

The leader of Volya ("Will") Veselin Mareshki announced for Nova TV that  firstly they would have talks with the "United patriots" and then will have  talks with GERB. He added that currently the real governance seems to be in the right political spectrum. In his words Volya is ready to support GERB, but only under certain conditions.

''So far I have not heard  anybody from the political parties. We will wait for the results and then we will expect a call from them. If it is depending on us, we will place conditions that are good for the country'', said Mareshki

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mareshki, Volya, GERB, United Patriots
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria