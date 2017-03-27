Veselin Mareshki, Volya: First We Will Have Talks with United Patriots

The leader of Volya ("Will") Veselin Mareshki announced for Nova TV that firstly they would have talks with the "United patriots" and then will have talks with GERB. He added that currently the real governance seems to be in the right political spectrum. In his words Volya is ready to support GERB, but only under certain conditions.



''So far I have not heard anybody from the political parties. We will wait for the results and then we will expect a call from them. If it is depending on us, we will place conditions that are good for the country'', said Mareshki