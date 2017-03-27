EU Urges Russia to Release Protesters 'Without Delay'

The European Union urged Russia "to release without delay" what it said in a statement were "peaceful demonstrators" detained a day earlier during nationwide protests against corruption, AFP reported.



On Sunday Russia's main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been arrested at an anti-corruption protest he organised in the capital, Moscow, BBC reports.



Thousands of people joined rallies nationwide, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev over corruption allegations.



At least 500 other protesters were detained in the capital and across the country.



Most of the marches were illegal, organised without official permission.