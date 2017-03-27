EU Urges Russia to Release Protesters 'Without Delay'

World » RUSSIA | March 27, 2017, Monday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Urges Russia to Release Protesters 'Without Delay'

The European Union urged Russia "to release without delay" what it said in a statement were "peaceful demonstrators" detained a day earlier during nationwide protests against corruption, AFP reported. 

On Sunday Russia's main opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, has been arrested at an anti-corruption protest he organised in the capital, Moscow, BBC reports.

Thousands of people joined rallies nationwide, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev over corruption allegations.

At least 500 other protesters were detained in the capital and across the country.

Most of the marches were illegal, organised without official permission.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alexei Navalny, Russia, protests
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria