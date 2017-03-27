Bulgaria Marks World Theater Day with Ikar Awards

The Bulgarian Actors Union is organizing on Monday its annual ceremony for bestowing the "IKAR" awards on the occasion of the International Day of Theater.



The ceremony, which in 2017 is dedicated to several anniversaries this time will be held under the dome of the circus "Balkan" in the new park "Vuzrajdane", announced the organizers of the event.



120 years Bulgarian circus art, 95 years of the Bulgarian Actors Union, and celebrating the 95th birthday of the actress Stoyanka Mutafova - these are the three main anniversaries to be honored with this year's "IKAR".



The awards include best director, leading male and female role, supporting roles, overall contribution, director's debut, actor's debut, puppets' mastership, music, theater marketing and management, and others.



The first World Theatre Day International Message was written by Jean Cocteau (France) in 1962.