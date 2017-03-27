Latest CEC data: 5 Political Parties Will Enter Parliament
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Central Electoral Commission announces that according to the results from the processed 89.73% of the protocols from the section election commissions, the new Bulgarian parliament will consist of 5 political forces.
The Central Electoral Commission announces that according to the results from the processed 89.73% of the protocols from the section election commissions, the new Bulgarian parliament will consist of 5 political forces.
GERB won 32.58% of the votes.
Coalition "BSP for Bulgaria" - 26.82%.
Coalition "United Patriots - NFSB, attack and VMRO" - 9,17%.
DPS - 8.93%, and the party "Will" - 4.11%.
Below the 4% threshold to enter parliament are Coalition "Yes, Bulgaria" (Greens DEOS) with 3.06%.
Coalition "Reformist bloc - People's Voice" with 3.02%, quite by 3.00%, "New Republic" 2.59 %.
- » New York Times: Bulgaria’s Ex-Premier Nears Return to Power in a Key Election for Europe
- » United Patriots Not Happy with the Election Results
- » Reformist Bloc's Moskov: Right-Wing Has Not Learned Its Lessons
- » DPS' Karadayi: We Hope GERB Learned Their Lessons From Unfinished Mandates
- » BSP's Ninova: We Will Not Negotiate With GERB on Coalition
- » United Patriots, Reformist Bloc To Speak on Monday
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)