Latest CEC data: 5 Political Parties Will Enter Parliament

The Central Electoral Commission announces that according to the results from the processed 89.73% of the protocols from the section election commissions, the new Bulgarian parliament will consist of 5 political forces.



GERB won 32.58% of the votes.



Coalition "BSP for Bulgaria" - 26.82%.



Coalition "United Patriots - NFSB, attack and VMRO" - 9,17%.



DPS - 8.93%, and the party "Will" - 4.11%.



Below the 4% threshold to enter parliament are Coalition "Yes, Bulgaria" (Greens DEOS) with 3.06%.



Coalition "Reformist bloc - People's Voice" with 3.02%, quite by 3.00%, "New Republic" 2.59 %.