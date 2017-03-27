United Patriots Not Happy with the Election Results

The co-chairman of the Coalition “United Patriots – NFSB, VMRO and Ataka” – Valeri Simeonov voiced dissatisfaction with the results the formation obtains and admitted that he expected them to be higher, according to BNR.



Meanwhile the politician said he is satisfied with the fact that through the protest actions along the border with Turkey, the Patriots succeeded to prevent quite a number of buses of voters to enter Bulgaria from Turkey. However, he refused to comment whether these protests have increased or reduced the election results of the formation.

We are ready to negotiate with all Bulgarian parties, because life itself and the expectations of the people impose the need of unification. We are people of dialogue and we are capable of reaching consensus. We enter all kinds of negotiations with good will, Simeonov further pointed out.