Serbian PM: Meeting with Putin of Exceptional Importance For Serbia

The upcoming talks between Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday are extremely important for Serbia, the Serbian premier told the Radio Television of Serbia public broadcaster, TASS agency reports.

"The meeting with the Russian president is of exceptional political, economic and any other significance for Serbia. Frequent meetings with the Russian leaders show that we have good relations and are developing them. We try to find new models, new ways, new regime to establish advanced forms of cooperation," said Vucic for whom Monday’s meeting with the Russian leader will be the tenth one.

