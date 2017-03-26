Reformist Bloc's Moskov: Right-Wing Has Not Learned Its Lessons

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2017, Sunday // 23:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Reformist Bloc's Moskov: Right-Wing Has Not Learned Its Lessons BGNES

Our hope that the Reformist Bloc and Glas Naroden will be part of the next Parliament is real. We have reached a point where 100 votes could take out or hold our political union in Parliament, stated the spokesperson of the Bloc to BNR.

Obviously, we have not learned our lessons; the right-wing has to start again to formulate its aims in a different way:

“Because if we enter Parliament with 11 deputies, as opposed to 30, as we could have done if all of us were together, this will categorically put us in a weaker position. The fabric of the right-wing, the true reformist community must be rearranged and preserved. The division along ambition lines – ‘mine, other people’s, or still other people’s led to this result,” said Moskov.



 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snap elections, Reformist Bloc, Glas Naroden, right-wing, Petar Moskov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria