Reformist Bloc's Moskov: Right-Wing Has Not Learned Its Lessons

Our hope that the Reformist Bloc and Glas Naroden will be part of the next Parliament is real. We have reached a point where 100 votes could take out or hold our political union in Parliament, stated the spokesperson of the Bloc to BNR.

Obviously, we have not learned our lessons; the right-wing has to start again to formulate its aims in a different way:

“Because if we enter Parliament with 11 deputies, as opposed to 30, as we could have done if all of us were together, this will categorically put us in a weaker position. The fabric of the right-wing, the true reformist community must be rearranged and preserved. The division along ambition lines – ‘mine, other people’s, or still other people’s led to this result,” said Moskov.





