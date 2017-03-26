DPS' Karadayi: We Hope GERB Learned Their Lessons From Unfinished Mandates

BGNES

We from DPS hope that GERB have learned their lessons from their two unfinished mandates because, in the last few years, we had three cabinets which resigned and we had to hold snap elections three times, stated DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi at a briefing of the party commenting on the election results.

“In our opinion, we have made an estimate of these processes several times – the problem in the formula for creating a majority in Parliament. From the current point of view, we would confirm that it is very important now to have stability and security in Bulgaria.”

DPS has always defended and will always defend the independence of the Bulgarian political system and the participants in that system. We can make further comments when we discuss other topics. We are not at a press conference for elections,” said Karadayi.

