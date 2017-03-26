BSP's Ninova: We Will Not Negotiate With GERB on Coalition

BSP’s leader Korneliya Ninova has made a statement to the media at the headquarters of the party at 20 Positano St.

It was announced beforehand that she will not answer any questions. Her argument is the same as Boyko Borisov’s – there are no official results yet.

Ninova confirmed that her party will not take part in negotiations with GERB on a governing coalition, if it is invited, because the programmes of the two political parties are too different and there is no ground for common actions.

At the same time, she pointed out that if the party ranking first after the snap elections does not manage to form a cabinet and the government mandate is handed to BSP, the left-wing party is ready to make an attempt to form a government.

