United Patriots, Reformist Bloc To Speak on Monday

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2017, Sunday // 23:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: United Patriots, Reformist Bloc To Speak on Monday BGNES

The coalition United Patriots and Reformist Bloc – Glas Naroden will not speak out on Sunday evening.

Their press conferences will be held on Monday.

Of all parties expected to enter Parliament, only DPS have to make a statement

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snap elections, United Patriots, DPS, Reformist Bloc
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria