United Patriots, Reformist Bloc To Speak on Monday
The coalition United Patriots and Reformist Bloc – Glas Naroden will not speak out on Sunday evening.
Their press conferences will be held on Monday.
Of all parties expected to enter Parliament, only DPS have to make a statement
