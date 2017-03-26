Volya's Leader Mareshki Ready for Negotiations with GERB

The leader of Volya, Varna businessman Veselin Mareshki has announced that they will enter negotiations for the forming of a government with that political party or those parties which will include the priorities of the movement – the fight against cartels and the fulfilment of the potential of young people in Bulgaria, stated Mareshki on bTV.

Later on, on Nova TV, Mareshki said that they will support a GERB government and that their representatives could help in the Economy Ministry.

Mareshki denied the option of becoming a minister of any kind.

Minutes later, on BNT, Mareshki said only that they are willing to hold negotiations.

“Regardless of whether we are in the government, which would mean that someone has accepted our basic tenets, or not, we will be the spotlight that will illuminate all vicious practices.”

“There are no people among us that can be scared or bought. You will be witnesses to the wisdom and beauty which we will introduce to Parliament.”

According to him, the campaign cost him BGN 200,000 – 300,000 and was “the most simple campaign in the history of Bulgaria”, while Volya was the party most attacked by slanderous news.