Volya's Leader Mareshki Ready for Negotiations with GERB

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2017, Sunday // 22:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Volya's Leader Mareshki Ready for Negotiations with GERB BGNES

The leader of Volya, Varna businessman Veselin Mareshki has announced that they will enter negotiations for the forming of a government with that political party or those parties which will include the priorities of the movement – the fight against cartels and the fulfilment of the potential of young people in Bulgaria, stated Mareshki on bTV.

Later on, on Nova TV, Mareshki said that they will support a GERB government and that their representatives could help in the Economy Ministry.

Mareshki denied the option of becoming a minister of any kind.

Minutes later, on BNT, Mareshki said only that they are willing to hold negotiations.

“Regardless of whether we are in the government, which would mean that someone has accepted our basic tenets, or not, we will be the spotlight that will illuminate all vicious practices.”

“There are no people among us that can be scared or bought. You will be witnesses to the wisdom and beauty which we will introduce to Parliament.”

According to him, the campaign cost him BGN 200,000 – 300,000 and was “the most simple campaign in the history of Bulgaria”, while Volya was the party most attacked by slanderous news.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Volya, snap elections, GERB, Veselin Mareshki, cartels, coalition
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria