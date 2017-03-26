Borisov: GERB Must Be Leading Party in Government

For a long time, we have had a dignified opponent. For a long time, it has been difficult for us in elections, stated former PM Boyko Borisov and congratulated the chairwoman of BSP Korneliya Ninova on “a serious manly battle”

“The result at this moment is categorical. A few months ago, there were doubts and appeals for ‘Resignation’ in Parliament. We did the moral thing. We resigned and we counted ourselves. The result confirmed that GERB should be the leading party in government. The result shows that GERB has to form a government, taking into account all the mistakes and the unreasonable compromises that we have made. Any other decision will take us back to the time of Oresharski.

The situation is so complicated that, as of tomorrow, it has to be done in such a way that the nation becomes united. And I will make all the efforts.”

In calm talks, I hope that a new government is quickly formed, expressed hope Borisov and promised consultations on the new cabinet as soon as possible.

