Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2017, Sunday // 20:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Alpha Research: GERB Wins Vote, 6 Parties in Parliament BGNES

GERB has won the snap parliamentary elections with 5% of the votes ahead of the second largest political formation BSP.

The 44th Parliament will include six formations, while the coalition Reformist BlocGlas Naroden is on the verge of the 4% threshold, showed data of sociological agency Alpha Research based on exit poll surveys at voting sections.

The party of former PM Boyko Borisov has won 32.3% of the votes cast on Sunday, while BSP received 28.0% of the votes..

DPS ranks third with 9.7%, followed by the United Patriots with 9.5%, Volya with 5.1%, the coalition Reformist BlocGlas Naroden – 4%.

The result of the coalition Reformist BlocGlas Naroden is on the verge of statistical error, so it is not clear yet whether it will participate in the new Parliament.
According to the forecast, the coalition Yes, Bulgaria is under the threshold of 4% for entering Parliament with 2.9%, followed by New Republic with 2.6%, the coalition ABV – Movement 21 with 2.4% and DOST – 2.7%, others 0 0.9%.

2.9% of the voters voted “I do not support anyone”.

On the basis of the results received, sociologists forecast the following number of mandates in Parliament:

GERB – 86-88

BSP – 75-77

DPS – 25-27

United Patriots – 25-27

Volya – 13-15

Reformist Bloc – 10-11

Data of Gallup International Balkan shows a Parliament of five formations. According to the agency, the Reformist Bloc does not cross the threshold and only has 3.8% of the votes.

