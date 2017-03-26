Nearly 75,000 Bulgarians Vote Abroad

Nearly 75,000 Bulgarians living abroad have voted in the snap elections by 17:00 hrs, announced the Foreign Ministry, cited by focus Agency. Nearly 23,700 voted in Turkey.

In Great Britain, with the second highest number of declarations, over 10,000 people voted.

So far, there are no reports of queues or voting violations there.

 

 

