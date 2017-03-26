Five Bulgarians Injured in Bus Crash in Hungary

Five Bulgarians Injured in Bus Crash in Hungary

Five Bulgarians have been injured in a bus crash in Hungary earlier on Sunday morning, reported Focus Agency, citing information of the Foreign Ministry.

According to the embassy in Budapest, the incident occurred at about 05:00 hrs. The bus is owned by a Bulgarian company.

The injured Bulgarian citizens have been admitted to hospital and their condition is not serious.

The Hungarian police are investigating the incident and the reason for the crash. According to initial information, the bus swerved off the road and fell in a ditch.

The incident happened along the M5 highway in the direction of Szeged.

There is no information that another vehicle was involved.

Tags: Hungary, bus crash, Szeged, Budapest, embassy
