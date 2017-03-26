Media To Be Sanctioned for Publishing Election Results Before End of Election Day

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2017, Sunday
Media To Be Sanctioned for Publishing Election Results Before End of Election Day

About 6 sanctions will be handed to media for publishing election results before the end of election day at 20:00 hrs on Sunday, announced at a briefing the spokesperson of CEC Alexander Andreev, cited by Focus agency.

The penalty fee is between BGN 2,000 and BGN 5,000, and up to BGN 10,000 if the violation is repeated.

According to Andreev, the latest data shows that 13 816 people have voted in Turkey, 3,256 in the UK, 3,296 in Germany, 1,410 in Greece, 1,672 in Spain and 1,138 in France.

Voting was halted temporarily in one of the voting sections in Bursa after a complaint was filed that there are too many voters there.

According to another signal to CEC, voters from Turkey arrived on a bus in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis with the intention of voting there.

 

