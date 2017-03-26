GERB's Borisov: I Am Voting for United Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2017, Sunday // 19:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: GERB's Borisov: I Am Voting for United Bulgaria BGNES

The chairman of GERB Boyko Borisov has stated that he is voting for a unified Bulgaria.

“For a stable, predictable, unified Bulgaria because tomorrow we have to be unified as a nation. Today, I will limit myself to wishing everyone success, to exercise our right to vote and, most importantly, for the people to be unified as of tomorrow. This is my dream! Problems at the border and beyond it are so severe so that today can pass and, as of tomorrow, the nation to stand as one man. I think that we, Bulgarians, are like that – when they underestimate us, it is the best. We will talk a lot about Turkey in the next few days, a lot of things have to be done by Europe and by Turkey – compromises must be made as well in order to maintain peace and calm. Such a tone of voice and such actions are fatal for Bulgaria. They are big countries; we are at the border.”

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Boyko Borisov, snap elections, border, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria