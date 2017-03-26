GERB's Borisov: I Am Voting for United Bulgaria

The chairman of GERB Boyko Borisov has stated that he is voting for a unified Bulgaria.

“For a stable, predictable, unified Bulgaria because tomorrow we have to be unified as a nation. Today, I will limit myself to wishing everyone success, to exercise our right to vote and, most importantly, for the people to be unified as of tomorrow. This is my dream! Problems at the border and beyond it are so severe so that today can pass and, as of tomorrow, the nation to stand as one man. I think that we, Bulgarians, are like that – when they underestimate us, it is the best. We will talk a lot about Turkey in the next few days, a lot of things have to be done by Europe and by Turkey – compromises must be made as well in order to maintain peace and calm. Such a tone of voice and such actions are fatal for Bulgaria. They are big countries; we are at the border.”