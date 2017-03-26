Voting Activity in Bulgaria's Snap Elections at 42.74%
BGNES
Voting activity stood at 42.74% at 17:00 hrs, announced the Central Election Commission.
So far, voting activity is highest in Sofia Region.
By 17:00 hrs, 2,910, 601 had voted.
CEC has received a total of 67 signals about violations.
Election day ends at 20:00 hrs and it could be extended until 21:00 hrs if there are still voters in front of the voting sections.
6,810,341 Bulgarians have the right to vote.
