Voting Activity in Bulgaria's Snap Elections at 42.74%

Voting activity stood at 42.74% at 17:00 hrs, announced the Central Election Commission.

So far, voting activity is highest in Sofia Region.

By 17:00 hrs, 2,910, 601 had voted.

CEC has received a total of 67 signals about violations.

Election day ends at 20:00 hrs and it could be extended until 21:00 hrs if there are still voters in front of the voting sections.

6,810,341 Bulgarians have the right to vote.

