Fire Bursts Out in Sin City Pop-Folk Disco in Sofia

BGNES

The building of the former pop-folk disco Sin City in Sofia is on fire, reported BGNES.

There is dense smoke coming out of the building located at Vazrazhdane Square. There are no reports of injured people.

Traffic in the area has been halted. Only trams are being let through.

There are three firefighter engines at the site.

After January 1, 2016, the pop-folk disco closed down. At the end of 2015, hotelier and owner of the building Krasimir Georgiev shared his intention to build a new, five-star hotel at the site of Sin City.

