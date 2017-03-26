Voting Activity in Bulgaria's Snap Elections at 25.31% at 13:00 hrs

Voting activity by 13:00 hrs was 25.31%, announced the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voting activity was reported for Sofia Region – 31.37%. The least number of people voted in the 24th constituency in Sofia – about 20%. A total of 1, 723,555 had voted by 13:00 hrs.

Voting activity is about 2% higher, compared to the data for the parliamentary elections in 2014.

44 complaints and signals have been submitted to CEC.

“13 of those are about violations in the organisation of the work of the section electoral commission, violations related to exercising the right to vote, election agitation,” stated CEC’s spokesperson Kameliya Neykova.

