Voting Abroad for Bulgaria's Snap Elections Progresses Normally

Bulgarians abroad continue to vote in 371 voting sections in 70 countries.

Voting activity in Turkey is similar to that during the presidential elections in November 2016. 7,000 have voted in the regions of Bursa, Yalova, Kodzhaeli and Istanbul. This is the latest data on voting activity by 13:00 hrs, announced the Bulgarian General Consulate.

The most votes were registered in sections in Istanbul – 4,000 and over 2,000 people have voted in Bursa.

There is significant voting activity in Dimitrovgrad, Serbia. Not only local people vote in the city populated mostly by ethnic Bulgarians but also visitors on holiday in the region.

There is the usual, high voting activity in Great Britain. According to available data, about 4,000 people had voted by 13:30hrs Bulgarian time in the 58 voting sections in the UK. There are no reports of violations.

There are 13 voting sections in 8 locations in Germany. Despite a record-high number of voting declarations submitted, no additional voting sections were opened due to the refusal of German authorities. Over 300 people had voted by 12:00 hrs in the three sections in the General Consulate in Munich. There are no queues. Voting takes a few minutes.

By 13:00 hrs, over 3,500 people had voted in Spain – 2,230 in Madrid and 1,250 in the 11 sections in the region of Valencia.

Election day is progressing normally in the Czech Republic – there are no queues. Bulgarians can vote at two sections – in Prague and in Brno. By 14:00 hrs local time, more than 430 people had voted in the Czech capital.

There is high voting activity in Cyprus as well. By 13:00 hrs, 1,280 Bulgarians had voted already.



