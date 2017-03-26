Voting Process in Australia, New Zealand Now Over

March 26, 2017, Sunday
Bulgaria: Voting Process in Australia, New Zealand Now Over EPA/BGNES

The Central Election Committee reports that the voting day in New Zealand and Australia is now over. The average turnout in Bulgaria was 25.31% at 1 pm. The highest level of participation so far has been registered in the Sofia District – 31.37%.

Tags: turnout, vote, New Zealand, Australia
