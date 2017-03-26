Voting Process in Australia, New Zealand Now Over
EPA/BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Central Election Committee reports that the voting day in New Zealand and Australia is now over. The average turnout in Bulgaria was 25.31% at 1 pm. The highest level of participation so far has been registered in the Sofia District – 31.37%.
- » Fire Bursts Out in Sin City Pop-Folk Disco in Sofia
- » Voting Activity in Bulgaria's Snap Elections at 25.31% at 13:00 hrs
- » Alpha Research: Turnout of 16% at Noon
- » 10,000 People Vote Abroad by 10 a.m. Bulgarian Time
- » Tension and Lines of People During the Election Day in Bursa
- » Young Bulgarians in Moldova Expect Solutions For Better Job Opportunities
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)