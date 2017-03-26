Alpha Research: Turnout of 16% at Noon
A nationwide poll of the Alfa Research sociological agency at 11:30 am today has shown turnout of 16.7%.
The latter was exactly 17% at the same hour during the previous parliamentary polls in 2014.
