10,000 People Vote Abroad by 10 a.m. Bulgarian Time

Bulgaria: 10,000 People Vote Abroad by 10 a.m. Bulgarian Time EPA/BGNES

About 10,000 people voted abroad by 10 a.m. Sofia time in Sunday's Bulgarian parliamentary elections, Central Election Commission Spokesperson Alexander Andreev reported, quoted by BTA.

Voter turnout in overseas localities is impossible to measure because anyone willing (and eligible) to vote can be added to the voting lists at any time.

A total of 154 Bulgarians cast their ballots in Australia by 5 p.m. local time. Voting is over in New Zealand, where 91 people took part in the process, as many as in the 2014 Bulgarian parliamentary elections, CEC Spokesperson Kamelia Neikova said.

By 10 a.m. Bulgarian time, 992 votes were cast in Germany, 579 in the United Kingdom, 5,044 in Turkey, 197 in France, 241 in Spain, 454 in Cyprus, and 371 in Greece.

Neikova confirmed to BTA that the CEC will not reconsider its requirement for expatriate voters to sign a declaration in the presence of a section election commission member stating that the voter will not vote in another place during the elections.

