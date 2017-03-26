Tension and Lines of People During the Election Day in Bursa
Scandals and tension marked the beginning of the election day in Turkey. In front of the consulate in Bursa there is lines of people from the early morning and the process of voting is going very slowly – for about an hour had voted 15 people.
Central Election Commission creates the tension due to its decision that everyone must fill their declaration by themselves but most of the voters in Bursa can not do that because Bulgarian language is not their mother tongue.
According to diplomatic sources the Bulgarian ambassador Nadezhda Neynsky is not in Turkey, and continues to be in Sofia.
