Bulgaria: Young Bulgarians in Moldova Expect Solutions For Better Job Opportunities EPA/BGNES

The voting process amidst the Bulgarian community in Moldova is going on normally, announced from BNR.

Different talks with people who voted at the three polling stations in the areas with compact Bulgarian population show their expectations that the future Bulgarian parliament would come up with decisions, related mostly to the job opportunities and social options for young people from the diaspora in both Moldova and Bulgaria.

Our compatriots there see this country as not only their motherland, but also as a significant part of the united European community.

