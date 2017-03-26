Bulgarians Abroad Voting in 70 Countries

The Bulgarians residing abroad may cast their ballot today in a total of 371 polling stations across 70 countries, announced BNR.



There are 101 fewer stations in Turkey, compared to the 2014 election, as their number for states outside the EU now shouldn’t exceed 35, according to the law.



There are 8 polling stations in Belgium, 58 in Great Britain, 13 in Germany, 15 in France, 38 in Spain, 4 in Serbia, 21 in Greece and 7 in Canada.



The stations in Australia opened 8 hours before the ones in Bulgaria and many of our compatriots there have already cast their ballot