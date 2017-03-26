President Radev Expects Quick Forming of New Government

March 26, 2017, Sunday
President Rumen Radev stated for the BNR his hope that the new government would be formed quickly, even at the cost of compromises between the political forces, inevitable after all their confrontations and heavy accusations during the campaign.

After casting his ballot the president commented that he had done that with the hope of all Bulgarians for a better, more modern and prosperous country.

