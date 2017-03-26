President Radev Expects Quick Forming of New Government
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
President Rumen Radev stated for the BNR his hope that the new government would be formed quickly, even at the cost of compromises between the political forces, inevitable after all their confrontations and heavy accusations during the campaign.
President Rumen Radev stated for the BNR his hope that the new government would be formed quickly, even at the cost of compromises between the political forces, inevitable after all their confrontations and heavy accusations during the campaign.
After casting his ballot the president commented that he had done that with the hope of all Bulgarians for a better, more modern and prosperous country.
- » Young Bulgarians in Moldova Expect Solutions For Better Job Opportunities
- » Bulgarians Abroad Voting in 70 Countries
- » Voter Turnout by 10 a.m. Stands at 8.44%
- » Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov: The blockade Of the Border Between Bulgaria and Turkey Can Not be Tolerated
- » Election Day in Bulgaria is Going on Normally
- » President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Will Employ Even More Energy When Taking Over EU Presidency
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)