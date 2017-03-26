Voter Turnout by 10 a.m. Stands at 8.44%

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 26, 2017, Sunday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Voter Turnout by 10 a.m. Stands at 8.44%

Voter turnout in Sunday's early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria was 8.44% as at 10 a.m., the Central Election Commission reported.

A total of 574,657 people had cast their ballots by that time.

Turnout was highest in Smolyan, at 11.37 % (12,092 people), and lowest in Plovdiv, at 4.79%.

During the parliamentary elections in 2014 the election activity at 10 hours was 7.81%.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: election activity, turnout
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria