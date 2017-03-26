Voter Turnout by 10 a.m. Stands at 8.44%
Voter turnout in Sunday's early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria was 8.44% as at 10 a.m., the Central Election Commission reported.
A total of 574,657 people had cast their ballots by that time.
Turnout was highest in Smolyan, at 11.37 % (12,092 people), and lowest in Plovdiv, at 4.79%.
During the parliamentary elections in 2014 the election activity at 10 hours was 7.81%.
