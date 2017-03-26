Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov: The blockade Of the Border Between Bulgaria and Turkey Can Not be Tolerated

''Once the border was blocked by the representatives of certain political parties in Bulgaria, the Prime Minister called an emergency meeting at which it was decided unanimously that the law must be respected''. This was announced by the Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, according to Focus News.



Tsatsarov added that a decision was made that the law enforcement could to use all means allowed. "It is good that there were no clashes," said Tsatsarov.



According to him, the blockade of the border can not be tolerated , although people who produce it have certain ideas that deserve respect. According to him, the law allows people with dual citizenship to vote and border crossing can not be blocked.