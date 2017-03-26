Election Day in Bulgaria is Going on Normally

The interior ministry reports that the election is going on normally and with no excessive events that could endanger the common voting process, according to BNR.



Latest data of the Central Election Committee show that a total of 6,810,336 Bulgarians have the right to vote today.



12,081 poll stations have been opened on this country’s territory. According to the interior ministry, a large number of the stations abroad which lie within the same time zone as Bulgaria are also open and operating.



Nearly all the stations have been opened in Spain till now. The election day has started for 50% of the stations in GB. All the polling stations in Turkey have started working on time.