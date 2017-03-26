President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Will Employ Even More Energy When Taking Over EU Presidency

''Upon taking over the EU Presidency, Bulgaria will continue with even greater energy its commitment to the future common European project. We will work in close cooperation with the other member states and the European institutions and will support any effort that would allow us improve our Union keeping its hitherto achievements," Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said quoted by his Press Service, according to BTA.

Radev said that the adoption of the Rome Declaration is of key importance for the unfolding of the ongoing discussions on the future of the EU in the next decade and beyond.



"The declaration confirms the unity of the Union and its integrity. It also reflects the common understanding that the EU needs greater efficiency and strengthening of the connection with the citizens, in particular, in the context of the multiple unprecedented and complicated internal and external challenges of the recent years," he added.



The President underscored that the Rome Declaration confirms the EU resolve to face the challenges of the present day without stepping back from its values, commitments and historic achievements and without casting doubt on its founding principles.



Within the European Council in Brussels on March 9 and 10, Bulgaria voiced clearly its support for the EU unity, solidarity and cohesion as key principles of the EU, he continued.



President Radev took part in the ceremony on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome and signed the Rome Declaration along with the rest of the EU leaders.