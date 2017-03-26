Kornelia Ninova,BSP: I Voted For Change, Justice and Security

Bulgaria: Kornelia Ninova,BSP: I Voted For Change, Justice and Security

‘’I voted for change, justice, border and home security’’, said the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Kornelia Ninova, after exercising her right to vote.

Ninova said also that she had voted for every child to be educated and everyone who needs health care to have it, for medium and small businesses to operate without pressure and more Bulgarians to have job with higher incomes.

BSP leader added also that she wants all young people to raise their children in Bulgaria.

She is expecting a high turnout. ’’It is good people to exercise their right to vote’’, commented Kornelia Ninova.

 

