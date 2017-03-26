José Manuel Barroso: Brexit Talks Will Fail Without Compromise

''Brexit negotiations are on course to fail unless both Britain and the European Union ditch their winner-takes-all approach to the coming talks'', the former president of the European commission José Manuel Barroso has said.



Barroso also suggested that extremists on both sides of the Channel wanted the UK to break away from the EU entirely.



“I think both sides until now mostly put the issue in terms of a zero-sum game and I think this is not helpful,” he said.



“Of course, Britain not keeping the responsibility of membership cannot expect the privileges of membership, that’s quite clear. Having said that, I think it is possible to come to a constructive agreement that minimises the negative points and offers some way forward. But that requires on both sides strategic thinking and leadership.”



Barroso spoke ahead of the publication of a report on Monday from the organisation that represents British manufacturers, the EEF, saying it would be unacceptable for the British government to come away without a deal.