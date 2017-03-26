Number of Refugees and Migrants in Bulgaria Decrease Two-Fold in Past Six Months

The number of refugees and migrants in Bulgaria decreased two-fold in the past six months, data of the State Agency for Refugees and Migration Directorate with the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior show, quoted by BNR.



Currently, the migrant accommodation centers in Bulgaria are functioning at 55%-60% of their total capacity. The drastic decrease of the number of refugees and migrants is due to three factors.



Firstly, migration pressure towards Bulgaria has seen significant decrease in the recent months. 607 illegal foreign nationals have been detained in that country since the beginning of 2017, whereas nearly 2,600 illegal migrants were detained in the same period last year.



Secondly, the number of illegal foreign nationals deported back to their home countries has increased significantly, too. 129 illegal migrants were deported from Bulgaria in the past week only.



Thirdly, some migrants who stayed in Bulgaria managed to reach other countries in Central and Western Europe.



Currently, nearly 1,300 Afghani nationals, just over 1,000 Syrians and nearly 600 Iraqi citizens are residing in Bulgaria.